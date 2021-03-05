Beenie Man releases ‘Fun in the Sun’ ahead of new album

Dancehall stalwart Beenie Man has released Fun in the Sun, the lead single from his upcoming album

The effort, which was released on Friday, features the talents of fellow dancehall acts Popcaan and Dre Island. The song was produced by MD Entertainment.

The ‘King of the dancehall’ hit-maker told the Now TV show in Trinidad and Tobago that the song speaks to unity in the music industry. “It’s a song that call for peace and unity in the music business as there is not a lot of that in the business. Every artiste that come forth try to fight against each other,” he said.

Beenie Man described the track as being a great song. “This song is called Fun in the Sun, a song with me and Dre Island and Popcaan. It’s a very beautiful song and the video is beautiful.”

The official music video was also made available on streaming platforms to coincide with the release. The video was directed by the team at Cinema Gods and shot across Jamaica’s Corporate Area.

Beenie Man however, did not given a final date for the release of the highly-anticipated parent album which has been delayed several times now.