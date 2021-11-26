Beenie Man reveals new girlfriend

King of the Dancehall, Beenie Man has apparently found love again. The dancehall veteran, who has been in the UK for some time touring and recording new music, took to Instagram to show off his new girlfriend to his more than 800,000 followers.

He shared a photo of him embracing his girlfriend as the two pose in front of a Christmas tree.

A subsequent video that has been making its rounds on social media sees Nuff Gal artiste serenading the lady who he refers to as Camille on her birthday, as he presents a bouquet of red roses to her. The two lovebirds then share a kiss.

He has since deleted all posts from his social media and replaced them with three graphics advertising his long-awaited Simma album.

In October, Beenie Man sparked dating rumours with UK actress Alexis Economou after he shared a photo of the two on his Instagram. However, he quickly deleted it after the post was flooded with inquiring comments.

He and his long-time girlfriend, Jamaican politician Krystal Tomlinson parted ways in January after speculations of their breakup swirled online.

It was Beenie Man who first confirmed those rumours in a video on Instagram.

“Krystal Tomlinson and Moses Davis, we are apart, we are not together anymore and it’s not because of any bad vibes or any disrespect. People just grow apart and life change. So me, free, single, disengaged; she free, single and ready to engage,” he said at the time.