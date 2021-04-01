Beenie Man sends birthday greetings to D’Angel

We know what youâ€™re thinking, but calm down, and do not read too much into it, she is the mother of one of his children after all.

So BUZZ Fam, the â€˜Lady of Dancehallâ€™ is celebrating her 43rd birthday today, and we know for sure sheâ€™s been looking forward to it. In fact, she started celebrating it early.

And on the blessed day, she graced our phone screens with some tantalizing photos of her laying daintily on the floor with US dollar notes being the only covering for her body.

Prior to that post, Dâ€™Angel shared a sweet video of her son that she shares with ex-husband, Beenie Man singing her happy birthday.

â€œOmg Marco thank you so much this made my entire Bday forever Ÿ˜ mi smile, mi laugh, mi bawl, mi happyŸ¤£ but for real Iâ€™m at my happiest when my son sings and now heâ€™s singing for me Iâ€™m on top of the worlddddddd,â€ she captioned that post.

She added; â€œLet my Bday begin.â€ And that it did.

Beenie Man was next in line to wish Dâ€™Angel a happy birthday which he did on his Instagram account.

â€œBlessings to this Strong woman on her earthday!Â @dangelmusicÂ To a good friend and a GREAT MOM,â€ he captioned photos showing Dâ€™Angel posing, and another one with the three of them looking like quite the cute family.

Related story: Beenie Man and Krystal Tomlinson have split

Beenie Man and Dâ€™Angel were married in 2007, but separated in 2010. Beenie Man then dated Jamaican politician Krystal Tomlinson, and the two share a daughter.