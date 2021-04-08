Beenie Man shows off his huge trophy collection

Beenie Man shows off his huge trophy collectionThursday, April 08, 2021
|
Beenie Man reminded all of us why he’s the King of the Dancehall with a peek into his huge trophy collection.
The veteran deejay did the humble brag in his Instagram Stories, where he showed fans a cabinet stacked with his awards.
“Not to get crazy but this is one of the biggest DJ of the year trophy mi ever get in my life,” he said while showing off the massive object.
He then went on to show his fans a host of other trophies which included; Best Performance for Spectrum for 1995, and 1996, three medals he got the three times he was nominated for the Grammys, a MOBA award, and so many others
Obviously taken back by his achievements over the years, Beenie Man had this to say;
“Some awards weh some artiste nuh know, dem will never see again.”
Beenie Man has been dominating the dancehall industry since the 1990s. In 2001, his success culminated with his first Grammy win for his album, Art and Life.
He recently released and is promoting his album Simma.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy