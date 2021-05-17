Beenie Man to be sentenced today

Dancehall veteran Beenie Man is scheduled to be sentenced in the St Elizabeth Parish Court today (May 17) after pleading guilty on April 19 for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act.

An additional charge of breaching the Noise Abatement Act was thrown out during the deejay’s last court appearance.

The Disaster Risk Management Act is currently a tool in the Government’s kit in fighting against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

His attorney-at-law Roderick Gordon remains optimistic and is hoping to share their side of the story.

“We look forward to giving our side of the circumstances that led to the charge. And we believe that once the court hears the full facts, they will understand Mr Davis’s position in the matter,” Gordon told the Jamaica Observer.

“There are things which we haven’t been able to say to the court; for example if he was the organiser or not… These are things which come out,” he continued.

The Corporate Area-based deejay was charged for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) at an alleged event held on November 29 in St Elizabeth.