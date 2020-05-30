Beenie Man to release “Do You Want to Be That Guy?” song this weekend

Beenie Man is milking his viral “Do You Want to

Be That Guy?” question after police interrupted his ‘Verzuz’ battle with

Bounty Killer, and we can’t blame him.

After launching merch bearing the cheeky question days after the May 23 sound clash showdown, ‘The Doctor’ is now set to debut a song of the same title.

Produced by Natural Bond Entertainment and Sponge Music, the track is slated for release this weekend on the Porus juggling rhythm, which will be officially released on June 5 with other acts like Jahmiel, I-Octane, Shane E and Lybran.

In a teaser of the track, Beenie Man perfectly captures the epic night, recalling the moment police showed up at a Kingston studio where the entertainers were treating an almost 400,000 virtual audience to the first Jamaican ‘Verzuz’ battle.

After Verzuz invite us, Beenie Man and Bounty Killer

Two top deejay from Jamaica fi run da competition ya

Rip up the internet record like how Bolt bruk the world record

Me nuh know who call the officer

But…

Right there in front di world’s eyes

Here comes these two police guys

Dem intention never dat wise, so mi ask, “Do you wanna be that guy?”

Fi stop dancehall from rising, I, mi ask dem, “Do you wanna be that guy?”

Fi stop di Jamaican flag from fly, “Do you really wanna be that guy?”

The deejay goes on to express his desire to (seemingly) work in the United States, as though his American visa was reportedly restored after being revoked in 2010, he has no work permit to perform in the country.

Mi waan mi wings dem back fi go fly, tour di world til the day I die

Beenie Man name the whole world cry

And Bounty Killer mi know yuh never stop try

Social media everybody lifestyle

Record shop lock and everything a wifi

Bounty buss di most artistes

Why dem still a disrespect…?

Bounty Killer’s American visa was also cancelled a decade ago. An email advisory was sent to airlines at the time not to board the artistes as well as three other deejays, as their visas were being revoked. At least two of the artistes have had their visas restored since then, but Bounty Killer is still without, preventing potential income and performance royalties he could be earning if he was able to work in the United States.

International star Shaggy has since started a rally to get the relevant travel documents for the artistes, whom he described as ambassadors of Jamaican culture.