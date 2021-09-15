Beenie Man wants Floyd Green and friends seen in viral video fined

Beenie Man wants Floyd Green and friends seen in viral video finedWednesday, September 15, 2021
|
Dancehall artiste Beenie Man wants Agriculture Minister Floyd Green and several others who were seen on video at a social gathering purportedly on a no-movement day fined.
In the video, Green and others are seen sharing a toast while gathered at a table boasting bottles of Moet, Red Bull, and other refreshments and food items. During the toast, there are shouts of “No-movement Day” and “Shower Labourite”, a term used in reference to supporters of the ruling Jamaica Labour Party. Most of those gathered are maskless.
Green has since resigned from his post as Agriculture Minister.
But the King of the Dancehall does not think this is enough and made it known in a comment on a popular blog site on Instagram.
“I was charged and had to pay a fine. Will those people be charged and fined?”, he asked.
In May of this year, Beenie Man was fined $150,000 or three months in jail for breaches of the Disaster Risk management Act (DRMA).
He was charged for hosting an illegal party at a location in Shrewsbury district, St Elizabeth in November last year. Beenie Man pleaded guilty and told local media after his court hearing that he didn’t want to appear “above the law”.
