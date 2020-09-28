Beenie Man’s 18-year-old song ‘Miss L.A.P.’ gets new life

Beenie Man’s

18-year-old song Miss L.A.P. has gotten new life after being sampled by US

Virgin Islands singer Cruz Rock.

Miss L.A.P., which most Jamaicans would probably know as ‘I Want You To Be Mine’, was released on Beenie Man’s 2002 Tropical Storm album. It was produced by Tony Kelly on his ‘Buy Out’ Rhythm.

The song was recently redone by Cruz Rock who has named his version, Be Mine. This new version, which has a bit of the singer’s Latin flair, also features Beenie Man, and it was produced by Iyatola Records and King Dreamz Entertainment.

“I am truly happy and blessed to release this audio sample of “Be Mine” alongside the King of the Dancehall @kingbeenieman,” Cruz Rock said on Instagram recently.

The entertainer, who was born in St Croix to a Trinidadian mother and Puerto Rican father, shot some parts of the music video in Jamaica on Sunday. Model and disc jock Gabrielle Davis also participated in the shoot.