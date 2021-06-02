Beenie Man’s album to feature collab from Sean Paul, Shaggy, Dexta Daps, and others

Beenie Man’s Simma album is expected to be released soon and by all indications it’ll be setting the airwaves ablaze.

The King of the Dancehall was a guest on Odyssey with Yendi where he revealed that the album will include collabs with some of dancehall’s finest. These include; Sean Paul, Anthony Redrose, Shaggy, Busy Signal, Dexta Daps, HoodCelebrityy, and Bunji Garlin.

He also shared that he remade some music for the album.

“Mi actually make over back ‘Movie Star’ riddim and put Anthony Redrose fi sing the punch line. Mi actually make over ‘Angel’ riddim and put Shaggy pon it,” he said.

Beenie Man indicated last year that his album would be released on his birthday, August 22. However, it was delayed, and nothing much was said about it after.

But he told host Yendi that album is ready, and that they’re just waiting on a release date from the record company.

“Wi actually a wait pon a release date from VP Records but the album is already complete, everything done – the pictures, already take, the cover already been made an everything, suh yah man, di album is actually finished,” he said.