Beenie Man and Bounty Killer’s music surge after Verzuz battle

Dancehall veterans Beenie Man and Bounty Killer are now enjoying the full Verzuz effect with music streams for both artistes experiencing triple digit percentage growth in the US just days after their epic Verzuz battle.

According to numbers accumulated by Billboard, Beenie Man achieved 906,000 US streams in total for May 23rd and May 24th. This is a 187.5 per cent increase from his 315,000 streams in the two days preceding the event.

Girls Dem Sugar was his top streaming tune with 219,000 clicks on the 23rd – 24th. Who Am I (75,000), King of the Dancehall (64,000), Dude (62,000) and Romie (48,000) rounded out his top five.

Meanwhile Bounty Killer’s catalogue accrued a combined 367,000 US on-demand streams on the 23rd and 24th. This is a 291 per cent increase from the 94,000 streams in the two days before the battle.

Living Dangerously was his best streaming track for the 23rd- 24th, with the next four highest in this order: Look (27,000), Benz & Bimma (25,000), Suspense (21,000) and Worthless Bwoy (13,000).

An exponential rise in music streams for artistes that participate in a Verzuz battle is a by product that co-creator Swizz Beatz had remarked he’s extremely proud of.