Beenie Man’s mom released from hospital

Beenie Man’s mom released from hospitalMonday, July 20, 2020
|
Beenie Manâ€™s mother has been released from the hospital and is home recovering. Earlier this month, the dancehall veteran revealed to his fans that his mother has suffered a
But on Saturday (July 18) appearing in a very sombre video posted on his Instagram, the â€˜King of the Dancehallâ€™ told fans that his mother was home, and extended his gratitude to everyone who was praying for his family.
â€œI just want to thank each and everyone who send out prayers the other day for my mom, and all the heartfelt good wishes, thank you very much to all my coworkers who send out prayers,â€ he said.
A special thanks were given to the former â€˜Queen of the Dancehallâ€™ Lady Saw, who Beenie Man said he received a â€œstraight prayerâ€ from.
Although his mother has not completely recovered, Beenie Man believes that the prayers have aided her recovery significantly.
â€œMy mom is out of the hospital right now. Sheâ€™s not out of the woods yet, but sheâ€™s better than when she went in and sheâ€™s doing very well,â€ he said.
â€œPrayers is very strong and I think it was all those prayers and the help with the doctors. Each and everyone, thank you very much, and my family thanks you,â€
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy