Beenie Man’s mom released from hospital

But on Saturday (July 18) appearing in a very sombre video posted on his Instagram, the â€˜King of the Dancehallâ€™ told fans that his mother was home, and extended his gratitude to everyone who was praying for his family.

â€œI just want to thank each and everyone who send out prayers the other day for my mom, and all the heartfelt good wishes, thank you very much to all my coworkers who send out prayers,â€ he said.

A special thanks were given to the former â€˜Queen of the Dancehallâ€™ Lady Saw, who Beenie Man said he received a â€œstraight prayerâ€ from.

Although his mother has not completely recovered, Beenie Man believes that the prayers have aided her recovery significantly.

To ALL MY FANS MY FRIENDS MY COWORKERS MY FAMILY TO EVERYONE WHO SENT POSITIVITY MY WAY AND PRAYERS. LOVE AND BLESSINGS. #BlessedA post shared by King Beenie Man (@kingbeenieman) on Jul 18, 2020 at 9:25am PDT

â€œMy mom is out of the hospital right now. Sheâ€™s not out of the woods yet, but sheâ€™s better than when she went in and sheâ€™s doing very well,â€ he said.

â€œPrayers is very strong and I think it was all those prayers and the help with the doctors. Each and everyone, thank you very much, and my family thanks you,â€