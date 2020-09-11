Beenie Man’s mother dies

Beenie Man’s mother diesFriday, September 11, 2020
Dancehall artiste Beenie Man is mourning the passing of his mom, affectionately known as â€˜Mama Liliethâ€™. In July, Beenie Man revealed to his fans that his mom had suffered a stroke and has been hospitalised for some time.
Two weeks later, the â€˜King of the Dancehallâ€™ updated his fans that is mother was released from the hospital and was recovering at home. He used the moment to express his gratitude to everyone who prayed for her.
Beenie Man is yet to make any official announcement on his motherâ€™s passing â€“ his Instagram account has since been wiped clean. However, his daughter, Desha Ravers revealed her grandmotherâ€™s death to her fans.
â€œThis one Iâ€™ll never be able to accept ur in a better place I knw that but Iâ€™m not ready rip mama,â€ she wrote in an Instagram post.
Her post was immediately flooded with people expressing their condolences.
Beenie Manâ€™s former nemesis turned friend, Bounty Killer, also had a very touching condolences message to the â€˜King of the Dancehallâ€™.
â€œJust want to express my condolences and deepest sympathy to we breddaÂ @kingbeeniemanÂ and his family on the passing of his mom Iâ€™ve been down that road and itâ€™s dark and lonely but with family love and support light is at the end of the tunnel may the lord consoles u bredda stay strong,â€ he wrote.
