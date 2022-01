Beenie Man’s son hospitalised: Artiste asks for “positive vibes”

Beenie Man is asking fans to send some positive vibes towards him and his son, Moses Jr, who has been hospitalised for the sickle cell disease.

The dancehall artiste made the plea on his Instagram page a short while ago, noting that he does not have the words to sum up the year, which also saw him lose his mother.

Beginning with “Blessed love Ÿ™Ÿ¿â€, he continued “If I should really sum up 2020 mi really wouldn’t have the words, Iyah. Ÿ˜

Beenie Man, born Moses Davis, said “Right now my son is in the hospital @1876prince. He suffers from the sickle cell disease. As a black man who suffers from the disease as well, I waan encourage the I dem fi gain some knowledge on it.â€

“Send some positive vibes @1876prince. As a father mi wish ah me did deh deh so instead of him. #JahBless“

Several high profile individuals responded to the post, including Beenie’s partner and politician, Krystal Tonlinson, who said “MJ we love you and you’ll be back to 100 soonâ€.

Fellow dancehall staple Bounty Killer also added his words of support saying “Positive vibes light and loveâ€.