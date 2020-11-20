Beenie Man’s son hospitalised: Artiste asks for “positive vibes”

Beenie Man is asking fans to send some positive vibes towards him and his son, Moses Jr, who has been hospitalised for the sickle cell disease.

The dancehall artiste made the plea on his Instagram page a short while ago, noting that he does not have the words to sum up the year, which also saw him lose his mother.

Beginning with â€œBlessed love Ÿ™Ÿ¿â€, he continued â€œIf I should really sum up 2020 mi really wouldnâ€™t have the words, Iyah. Ÿ˜

Beenie Man, born Moses Davis, said â€œRight now my son is in the hospitalÂ @1876prince. He suffers from the sickle cell disease. As a black man who suffers from the disease as well, I waan encourage the I dem fi gain some knowledge on it.â€

â€œSend some positive vibesÂ @1876prince. As a father mi wish ah me did deh deh so instead of him.Â #JahBlessâ€œ

Several high profile individuals responded to the post, including Beenieâ€™s partner and politician, Krystal Tonlinson, who said â€œMJ we love you and youâ€™ll be back to 100 soonâ€.

Fellow dancehall staple Bounty Killer also added his words of support saying â€œPositive vibes light and loveâ€.