‘Being fat is normal,’ says singer Lizzo

With the

term ‘body-positivity’ becoming commercialised in her eyes, singer Lizzo is

pushing for something else – ‘body-normative’.

Lizzo said that the ‘body positive’ term is now being used for all sizes while the persons the term was created for are not benefitting from it.

“Now, you look at the hashtag ‘body-positive,’ and you see smaller-framed girls, curvier girls. Lotta white girls. And I feel no ways about that because inclusivity is what my message is always about. I’m glad that this conversation is being included in the mainstream narrative. What I don’t like is how the people that this term was created for are not benefiting from it,” Lizzo explained in her interview with Vogue.

Going mainstream

She further explained that things changed when the ‘body positive’ term went mainstream.

“Girls with back fat, girls with bellies that hang, girls with thighs that aren’t separated, that overlap. Girls with stretch marks. You know, girls who are in the 18-plus club. They need to be benefiting from … the mainstream effect of body positivity now. But with everything that goes mainstream, it gets changed. It gets — you know, it gets made acceptable,” she said.

Body-normative

But Lizzo wants things to go much further than ‘body positive’. She wants her body and those of women like hers to be seen as normal.

“I think it’s lazy for me to just say I’m body positive at this point. It’s easy. I would like to be body-normative. I want to normalise my body. And not just be like, ‘Ooh, look at this cool movement. Being fat is body positive.’ No, being fat is normal,” Lizzo said.

The entertainer, who will be on the cover of the October 2020 issue, has been always been showing off her plus-size body, and she has often been the target of trolls and body-shamers. Despite this, Lizzo has continued to push for ‘bigger’ women to be accepted in society.