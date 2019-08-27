Bella Blair says men are too immature to settle down!

Popular YouTube vlogger and recording artiste Bella Blair, says most women are ready to settle down at 26 or 27 but can’t find men on the same maturity level.

“When you get to a certain age in the dating world…Men mature slower than women I feel… when a woman is ready to settle down at 26 or 27 a guy wouldn’t you know? And I feel like a lot of the time we end up getting disappointed at that age because we think that they would be at the same place as you. Then it’s like… you’re a mistake too, sorry, Neeeext!”

These sentiments were expressed in a BUZZ interview with Bella, as she released her new single “Mistake Too“, her first international collaboration, produced by London duo Crate Classics.

On the track, the Turkle Empire artiste from Kingston recalls overcoming heartbreak and the resolution of lost love. Bella combines sweet melodies with a UK beat which blends Modern Dancehall, Afrobeats and RnB.

“When I heard the instrumental I loved it but nothing was coming to me right away. I fell asleep, got up with “Sorry but I didn’t get it right you were a mistake too” floating around in my head and that’s how this song was born. I think all of us can relate because most times we don’t get it right on the first few tries.”

Bella Blair said the song wasn’t written with a gender in mind “ It’s not like I’m on the woman side only, because you have guys too who think a girl is a good woman but when you check it out she really is not with you when you get to know her. So it can go both ways …it’s a relatable song and relationships are really trial and error and you can think you find that person and it’s a mistake too.”