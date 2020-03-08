Bella Hadid ‘faces lawsuit over Instagram post’Sunday, March 08, 2020
Bella Hadid is reportedly being sued by a photographer for posting an image of herself on Instagram.
The 23-year-old beauty – who is one of the world’s best-paid models – is facing legal action after she decided to post a snap of herself wearing the black-and-white-checked Tommy Hilfiger chapeau on the photo-sharing platform.
Bella – who has 29 million followers on Instagram – captioned the photograph back in September: “@zendaya made this hat so I shall wear this hat until I can no longer wear this hat anymore @tommyhilfiger (sic)”
The lawsuit has been launched by Timur Mishiev, according to the New York Post newspaper’s Page Six column, which reports that the photographer is seeking unspecified damages.
He claims the supermodel had no right to post the image and that she is infringing on his copyright.
