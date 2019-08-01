Bella Thorne thought her boyfriend was ‘too sexy’ for her

Bella Thorne thought her boyfriend was ‘too sexy’ for herThursday, August 01, 2019
|
Bella Thorne has admitted that she thought her boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo was ‘too sexy’ for her when they first met at the Coachella music festival.
The 21-year-old actress started dating musician Benjamin Mascolo, 26, in April after they met at the Coachella music festival in Indio, California, and she admitted to feeling an intense physical attraction when they first met.
She told Vanity Fair Italia: “On our first date, I played the 21 Question game. I asked him what his favourite position was, what was his biggest insecurity, what was his favourite food. It’s a game you usually play with your friends, not with your date. But I wanted to quickly know if we could work as a couple.
“But he said things like he was not romantic at all, that he didn’t like to send a woman flowers. But I surrendered anyway. During our dinner together I couldn’t stop staring at him, I thought he was too sexy for me.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy