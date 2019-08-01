Bella Thorne thought her boyfriend was ‘too sexy’ for her

Bella Thorne has admitted that she thought her boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo was ‘too sexy’ for her when they first met at the Coachella music festival.

The 21-year-old actress started dating musician Benjamin Mascolo, 26, in April after they met at the Coachella music festival in Indio, California, and she admitted to feeling an intense physical attraction when they first met.

She told Vanity Fair Italia: “On our first date, I played the 21 Question game. I asked him what his favourite position was, what was his biggest insecurity, what was his favourite food. It’s a game you usually play with your friends, not with your date. But I wanted to quickly know if we could work as a couple.

“But he said things like he was not romantic at all, that he didn’t like to send a woman flowers. But I surrendered anyway. During our dinner together I couldn’t stop staring at him, I thought he was too sexy for me.”