Beres Hammond and Popcaan to drop another joint effort called’ A Mother’s Love’

Music lovers, especially mothers, are in for a treat as dancehall star Popcaan and reggae legend Beres Hammond have teamed up yet again for another project.

The new track entitled A Mother’s Love will be released on Friday (August 27) at midday. The official music video for the track will also be released at the same time.

Hammond made the announcement on his Instagram where he shared a snippet of the video. “My family, I have yet another offering for you!. This time it’s for the mother’s, this is a token of our appreciation,” the legendary crooner wrote.

The track is produced by Shane Brown Music of Juke Box Productions in association with Hammond’s Harmony House and Popcaan’s Unruly Entertainment.

This track follows on the heels of the well-received God Is Love which was released in early 2021. At that time both men were able to sync quite well to deliver a quality song. It has has since gone on to register over nine million views on YouTube since it has been uploaded.