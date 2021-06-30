Beres Hammond promises new music soon

Beres Hammond promises new music soonWednesday, June 30, 2021
|
Reggae stalwart Beres Hammond has put his fans on high alert after indicating that he will be releasing some new music in short order.
The legendary crooner used his Instagram account to make this disclosure.
“Never Ending. My family I have some gifts for you coming very soon, stay tuned” he wrote below a picture of himself in a studio.
The move by Uncle Beres, as he is referred to in some circles, has got fans going wild as anticipation builds following the announcement by the talented artiste
One person described the announcement as the “best news I’ve heard all day”. Another Instagram user commented “can’t wait!!! One love Legend” while another signalling their anticipation quipped “gifts that will be much appreciated”.
Most recently Hammond released the track ‘God Is Love’ which featured dancehall artiste Popcaan.
The song which was released three months ago has so far accrued 7 million views on YouTube, a clear indication that fans want more music.
Beres Hammond is known for a plethora of hits, most notably those with the rock steady vibe.
He catalogue includes the likes of ‘No Disturb Sign’, ‘Rockaway’, ‘Double Trouble’ and others that made him one of the top acts ever to come out of Jamaica.
