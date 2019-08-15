Beres’ Never Ending Tour hits Washington D.C. tonight

Reggae legend Beres Hammond is scheduled to perform at the Howard Theatre in Washington, D.C. on August 15 and 16.

The shows form part of his Never Ending Tour that kicked off on July 27 in Danbury, Connecticut, USA.

View this post on Instagram Thank you for all your love Boston! My love for you is never ending. #neverending2019tour #givingthanks #ifeelgood #rockawayA post shared by Beres Hammond (@bereshammond) on Aug 8, 2019 at 9:55pm PDT

Beres has performed before a full house at each of his stops across the United States. Among the states in which has performed are New York, Illinois, Massachusetts and New Jersey.

The tour is named after Beres’ 2018 album, Never Ending, which is his third number one album on the Billboard reggae chart. On Never Ending, Beres carries on the grand tradition of a romantic balladeer with sensitivity and swagger, presenting 21st century classics from the master of romance and reggae.

Saturday, August 17: Norva Norfolk, Virginia

Sunday, August 18: Oasis Shriners Auditorium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Friday, August 23: Cobb Energy PAC, Atlanta, Georgia

Saturday, August 24: The Hard Rock, Orlando, Florida

Sunday, August 25: Broward PAC, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

