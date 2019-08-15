Beres’ Never Ending Tour hits Washington D.C. tonight

Beres’ Never Ending Tour hits Washington D.C. tonightThursday, August 15, 2019
|
Reggae legend Beres Hammond is scheduled to perform at the Howard Theatre in Washington, D.C. on August 15 and 16.
The shows form part of his Never Ending Tour that kicked off on July 27 in Danbury, Connecticut, USA.
Beres has performed before a full house at each of his stops across the United States. Among the states in which has performed are New York, Illinois, Massachusetts and New Jersey.
The tour is named after Beres’ 2018 album, Never Ending, which is his third number one album on the Billboard reggae chart. On Never Ending, Beres carries on the grand tradition of a romantic balladeer with sensitivity and swagger, presenting 21st century classics from the master of romance and reggae.
- Saturday, August 17: Norva Norfolk, Virginia
- Sunday, August 18: Oasis Shriners Auditorium, Charlotte, North Carolina
- Friday, August 23: Cobb Energy PAC, Atlanta, Georgia
- Saturday, August 24: The Hard Rock, Orlando, Florida
- Sunday, August 25: Broward PAC, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida
