Best gift ever! Demarco welcomes baby boy on his birthday

Ever now and again, you read a story that makes you go â€˜awwwwwâ€™, and this is definitely one of them. What better gift could a man ask for on his birthday than a son? And thatâ€™s exactly what dancehall artiste and producer, Demarco received.

And the Love My Life singer took to his Instagram to share the exciting news. Posting a photo of him holding his newborn son while balancing a formula bottle, Demarco wrote.

â€œTHANK YOU BABY FOR THE GREATEST BIRTHDAY GIFT.â€

Demarco celebrated his 38th birthday on Monday (September 28).

And in another post on his Instagram today (September 29), Demarco wished his other son a happy birthday.

â€œHAPPY BIRTHDAY SON. MAY THE LORD CONTINUE TO GUIDE AND PROTECT YOU ON YOUR JOURNEY!!! MORE LIFE AND PROSPERITY,â€

You know what this means, right BUZZ Fam? Demarco not only shares a birthday with one of his sons but the other one celebrates his just a day later.

Thatâ€™s crazy!

Demarco is a father of five, and currently lives in Atlanta, Georgia, with his wife and children.