‘Best show all year’: Lila Ike left encouraged after performing for visually-impaired children

‘Best show all year’: Lila Ike left encouraged after performing for visually-impaired childrenSaturday, December 21, 2019
|
Reggae singer Lila Ike was left emotional after performing for children at the Salvation Army School for the Blind and Visually-Impaired,Â in St Andrew.
The singer describes the experience as beautiful and said she left the Christmas party feeling encouraged.
She posted a series of videos and photographs on Instagram showing the children singing along to her song, Where Iâ€™m Coming From.
â€œThey hugged me so tightly, sang along to my songs and encouraged me to continue making music for them to sing along to,â€ Lila Ike posted.
â€œI left that performance feeling very driven. Itâ€™s a true honour to have such young people interested and excited about what am doing. I felt very special,â€ the Second Chance singer added.
She described the event as her best show for the year.
