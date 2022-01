‘Best show all year’: Lila Ike left encouraged after performing for visually-impaired children

Reggae singer Lila Ike was left emotional after performing for children at the Salvation Army School for the Blind and Visually-Impaired, in St Andrew.

The singer describes the experience as beautiful and said she left the Christmas party feeling encouraged.

She posted a series of videos and photographs on Instagram showing the children singing along to her song, Where I’m Coming From.

“They hugged me so tightly, sang along to my songs and encouraged me to continue making music for them to sing along to,†Lila Ike posted.

“I left that performance feeling very driven. It’s a true honour to have such young people interested and excited about what am doing. I felt very special,†the Second Chance singer added.

She described the event as her best show for the year.