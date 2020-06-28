BET Awards to honour Beyoncé; remember Kobe Bryant, Little Richard

BET Awards to honour Beyoncé; remember Kobe Bryant, Little RichardSunday, June 28, 2020
|
The BET Awards will honour Beyoncé for her philanthropic work and pay tribute to the late Kobe Bryant and Little Richard at its 20th staging today, June 28.
The Awards said Beyoncé will receive its prestigious Humanitarian Award for the work she has done through her BEYGOOD initiative through which she provides scholarships and has created other charitable organisations.
The multi-platinum award singer will also receive the part for her COVID-19 response work which saw her, in partnership with her mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, provide mobile testing to communities of colour in her Houston hometown. Beyoncé has also made donations to organisations that support the physical and mental needs of the most vulnerable.
Further, she recently created the BEYGOOD Black Business Fund to support black-owned small businesses.
The BET Awards also said it will have tributes to the late Kobe Bryant and Little Richard who both passed away this year. Performances for the tributes will include rapper Lil Wayne and Wayne Brady.
The BET Awards will air on BET and CBS at 8:00 p.m.
