Better late than never: Jahcure takes on #LighterChallenge

Well BUZZ Fam, we guess it’s better late than never right?

Shenseea’s and Tarrus Riley’s #LighterChallenge for their hit collab Lighter went viral a week ago. But it looks like reggae artiste Jahcure, just got the memo.

Docked out in a robe, some heavy jewelry, and a mask, Jahcure seamlessly hit the notes of the popular song, before wishing the “sons of b**ches†a goodnight, and then blowing into the camera.

Jahcure captioned the post on his Instagram; “Baddest song in the world. #lighterchallenge,â€

View this post on Instagram Baddest song in the world. #lighterchallengeA post shared by ROYAL SOLDIER (@therealjahcure) on Oct 2, 2020 at 12:08am PDT

His fans, captivated by the singer’s melodious voice, begged for more.

“Sound like a remix should be done Ÿ‘Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥,†someone commented

“Yuh just take over d people dime song suh. Yah mi singer longtime enuh. Behave man,†another said.

“Even inna rass mask Di man voice bad @therealjahcure jah know Ÿ™ŒŸ¾Ÿ™ŒŸ¾Ÿ™ŒŸ¾ â¤ï¸ Your voice is amazing,†someone added.