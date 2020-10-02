Better late than never: Jahcure takes on #LighterChallenge

Better late than never: Jahcure takes on #LighterChallengeFriday, October 02, 2020
Well BUZZ Fam, we guess itâ€™s better late than never right?
Shenseeaâ€™s and Tarrus Rileyâ€™s #LighterChallenge for their hit collab Lighter went viral a week ago. But it looks like reggae artiste Jahcure, just got the memo.
Docked out in a robe, some heavy jewelry, and a mask, Jahcure seamlessly hit the notes of the popular song, before wishing the â€œsons of b**chesâ€ a goodnight, and then blowing into the camera.
Jahcure captioned the post on his Instagram; â€œBaddest song in the world.Â #lighterchallenge,â€
His fans, captivated by the singerâ€™s melodious voice, begged for more.
â€œSound like a remix should be done Ÿ‘Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥,â€ someone commented
â€œYuh just take over d people dime song suh. Yah mi singer longtime enuh. Behave man,â€ another said.
â€œEven inna rass mask Di man voice badÂ @therealjahcureÂ jah know Ÿ™ŒŸ¾Ÿ™ŒŸ¾Ÿ™ŒŸ¾ â¤ï¸ Your voice is amazing,â€ someone added.
