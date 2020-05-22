Better late than never: Quavo graduates high school, celebrates with new track

Quavo is

a multi-hyphenate personality, rapper, songwriter and producer, but one thing

he could add to his achievements was high school graduate. Until now.

The rapper, who forms one-third of the popular group Migos, yesterday (May 21) shared on Instagram that he had received his high school diploma after working on discreetly completing his studies.

Quavo is part of Georgiaâ€™s Berkmar High Schoolâ€™s class of 2020, and seemingly planning to continue his studies when he ended his post with â€œNow what college should I go to?â€

View this post on Instagram Finally Can Say I Graduated High School Class Of 2020 We Lit Ÿ”¥ Now What College Should I Go To? Ÿ§ And To Celebrate We Gonna Drop SMASH TONIGHT Ÿ”¥ŸŒŠ BERKMAR HIGH NAWFSIDE BABYA post shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho) on May 21, 2020 at 4:26pm PDT

His grad picture shows him draped in a dark blue cap and gown, with the rapper adding some humour to the significant occasion when he said he was part of the â€œclass of quarantine 2020â€.

To celebrate, the rapper also released a new track â€œNeed Itâ€, a follow up to the groupâ€™s previous three efforts this year â€œGive No Fxk,â€ â€œTaco Tuesday,â€ and â€œRacks Too Skinny.â€