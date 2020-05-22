Better late than never: Quavo graduates high school, celebrates with new track

Better late than never: Quavo graduates high school, celebrates with new trackFriday, May 22, 2020
|
Quavo is
a multi-hyphenate personality, rapper, songwriter and producer, but one thing
he could add to his achievements was high school graduate. Until now.
The rapper, who forms one-third of the popular group Migos, yesterday (May 21) shared on Instagram that he had received his high school diploma after working on discreetly completing his studies.
Quavo is part of Georgiaâ€™s Berkmar High Schoolâ€™s class of 2020, and seemingly planning to continue his studies when he ended his post with â€œNow what college should I go to?â€
The 29-year-old shared a picture of himself in a dark blue cap and gown
His grad picture shows him draped in a dark blue cap and gown, with the rapper adding some humour to the significant occasion when he said he was part of the â€œclass of quarantine 2020â€.
To celebrate, the rapper also released a new track â€œNeed Itâ€, a follow up to the groupâ€™s previous three efforts this year â€œGive No Fxk,â€ â€œTaco Tuesday,â€ and â€œRacks Too Skinny.â€
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy