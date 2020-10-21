Beyoncé calls for an End to SARS as protests continue in Nigeria

International superstar Beyoncé has joined the list of celebrities calling for the Nigerian government to end SARS.

“I am heartbroken to see the endless brutality taking place in Nigeria, there has to be an end to SARS,” she said in a statement posted on Instagram.

“We have been working on partnerships with youth organizations to support those protesting for change. We are collaborating with coalitions to provide emergency healthcare, food, and shelter.”

“To our Nigerian brothers and sisters, we stand with you,” she added, while encouraging fans to visit her website to find a list of organisations they can support.

Beyoncé criticised

Beyoncé had earlier been criticised for not being vocal in her support of the #EndSars movement.

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage had called out the ‘Queen Bey’ for not using her platform to shine a light on the protests in an emotional Instagram Live.

“I want to use my platform right now to call on Beyoncé and her whole team that reach out to a lot of Nigerians – Nigerian artistes, producers, video directors, dancer,” she said.

“I am calling on Beyonce and her team. The same way they use their platform to elevate and to show how Black is King, I want them to please use their platform right now because the same country that birthed this genre is on fire right now,” she said.

For almost two weeks, cities across Nigeria have erupted in protests against a police unit known as the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). The unit is accused of kidnapping, harassing, and extorting Nigerian youth.

Protestors are further demanding an end to police brutality, protections against the police, including independent oversight and psychological evaluation of officers.

On Tuesday, the peaceful protests turned bloody after riot police allegedly opened fire on a crowd of protestors at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos. Death and severe injuries were reported.