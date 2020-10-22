Beyoncé debuts new Ivy Park x Adidas collection

Beyoncé debuts new Ivy Park x Adidas collectionThursday, October 22, 2020
|
Since news first broke
that Beyoncé was coming with a new Ivy Park collection, fans of the star have
been eagerly anticipating the first look at the line.
Well, that time has finally come. The Single Ladies singer released images of the popular Adidas collaborative collection today, ahead of its October 30 drop.
Bey shared a series of pics of herself modelling the brightly coloured clothing which included pantsuits, crop tops, bodysuits and sweatsuits.
Called Drip 2, the inclusive line offers sizes from XXXS to 4X and also has a selection of belts, socks, hats, functional belt bags, fanny packs and a duffle bag are designed to complement the apparel.
The first collection sold-out within minutes when it was released back in January this year. The rollout promotional campaign was the topic of conversation for days as the star sent orange trunks filled with her signature line to celebs including Cardi B, Reese Witherspoon, Yara Shahidi and Kelly Rowland.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy