Beyoncé debuts new Ivy Park x Adidas collection

Since news first broke

that Beyoncé was coming with a new Ivy Park collection, fans of the star have

been eagerly anticipating the first look at the line.

Well, that time has finally come. The Single Ladies singer released images of the popular Adidas collaborative collection today, ahead of its October 30 drop.

Bey shared a series of pics of herself modelling the brightly coloured clothing which included pantsuits, crop tops, bodysuits and sweatsuits.

Called Drip 2, the inclusive line offers sizes from XXXS to 4X and also has a selection of belts, socks, hats, functional belt bags, fanny packs and a duffle bag are designed to complement the apparel.

The first collection sold-out within minutes when it was released back in January this year. The rollout promotional campaign was the topic of conversation for days as the star sent orange trunks filled with her signature line to celebs including Cardi B, Reese Witherspoon, Yara Shahidi and Kelly Rowland.