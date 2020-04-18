Beyonce surprises fans with Disney Family Singalong appearance

Beyonce surprises fans with Disney Family Singalong appearanceSaturday, April 18, 2020
|
Beyonce made a surprise appearance on ABC’s Disney Family Singalong, where she dedicated When You Wish Upon A Star from Pinocchio, to healthcare workers.
The 38-year-old superstar shocked fans by joining the star-studded event, hosted by Ryan Seacrest.
Before she started singing, Beyonce—who voiced Nala in the 2019 remake of The Lion King’ for Disney—said: “I’m very proud to be a part of the Disney family. And to help present the Disney Songbook Singalong in partnership with Feeding America, I’d like to dedicate this song to all of the healthcare workers who’ve been working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe. We greatly appreciate you.”
Kim Kardashian West was watching the special while sheltering at home during the coronavirus health crisis and she took to Twitter to praise Beyonce’s performance, writing: “Beyoncé sounds so beautiful!”
Beyonce was joined by a host of celebrities for the ABC show, including Ariana Grande, who performed I Won’t Say I’m In Love from Disney’s Hercules.
In addition, Christina Aguilera sang Can You Feel The Love Tonight, Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé duetted on A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes, Little Big Town sang A Spoonful of Sugar and Josh Groban took part to sing You’ve Got A Friend In Me.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy