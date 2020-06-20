Beyoncé surprises with ‘Black Parade’on Juneteenth

Beyoncé did what she does best,

surprise the world with an unexpected Juneteenth single, yesterday, June 19.

The track, Black Parade, was released on the day used to celebrate the end of the enslavement of Africans in the United States.

The song was co-written by Beyonce, husband Jay-Z, Akil ‘Fresh’ King, Brittany Coney, Densia Andrews, Kim ‘Kadence’ Krysiuk, Rickie ‘Caso’ Tice, and Derek Dixie.

The Freedom singer said the song will support black-owned businesses in a post shared with her 148 million followers on Instagram.

“Happy Juneteenth Weekend! I hope we continue to share joy and celebrate each other, even in the midst of struggle. Please continue to remember our beauty, strength and power,” Queen Bey said, continuing, “‘Black Parade’ celebrates you, your voice and your joy and will benefit Black-owned small businesses.”

She invited fans to click the link in her account bio which led to a page on her official website that shares a directory of black-owned businesses.

“Being Black is your activism. Black excellence is a form of protest. Black joy is your right,” reads a message on her site.

