Beyoncé tells George Floyd protesters to remain focused

Beyoncé has reached out to her fans again urging them to remain focused as they fight for justice for George Floyd.

Floyd, an unarmed black man, died in police custody after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes during his arrest. His death has sparked demonstrations in the United States and across the globe.

The ‘Queen Bey’ shared an aerial photo of thousands of Black Lives Matter protesters marching in Minneapolis with the words. “The world came together for George Floyd. We know there is a long road ahead. Let’s remain aligned and focused in our call for real justice.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CA_wM0InmTb/

Her latest post on the issue came hours after Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced that Chauvin charges has now been upgraded second-degree, and the other three officers involved in the arrest would be charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder