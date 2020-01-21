Beyoncé thanks fans for braving the elements for Ivy Park launch

Beyoncé thanks fans for braving the elements for Ivy Park launchTuesday, January 21, 2020
|
Beyoncé has thanked her fans for waiting “in the snow and rain” for her Ivy Park launch.
The 38-year-old singer – who has full ownership of the brand after previously teaming up with Topshop – has now collaborated with Adidas for a brand new activewear collection and she has been “humbled” by the reaction to the fresh designs.
Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “I want to say a huge thank you to all of the incredible human beings who stood in those long lines in the snow and rain.
“All the beautiful people who waited in the waiting room online. All of the friends and family who took the time to film videos and dress up in the unboxing.
“I am humbled, grateful and proud. Y’all look so good in your IVY PARK. I love you deep. B”
Hailey Bieber wasted no time in voicing her support for the ‘Formation’ singer, as she hailed her as royalty alongside a heart emoji.
She simply commented on the post: “Queen”
