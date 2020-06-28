Beyoncé visual album ‘Black is King’ heads for Disney Plus next month

The queen of surprise drops has one more up her

sleeve.

In an announcement that came in the dead of the night, June 27, Disney Plus announced that a new visual album from Beyoncé will be added to its library next month.

The visual project, written, directed and executive produced by the Queen Bey, will debut on the platform on July 31, almost a year to the date since the release of Disney’s The Lion King remake.

The news came with a one-minute teaser that was released to Beyonce’s website last evening.

Based on the music of The Lion King: The Gift that was released with the film last year, the project will feature Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, Jay-Z and Burna Boy among others.

Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment said, “The film is a story for the ages that informs and rebuilds the present. A reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs. A story of how the people left most broken have an extraordinary gift and a purposeful future.”

Black Is King will pay tribute to black families throughout time and tells the story of a young king’s journey to self-identity.

You already know we’re stans, and will be seeing the release BUZZ fam, but check out the teaser video below and let us know your thoughts.