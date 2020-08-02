BeyoncÃ©â€™s â€˜Black is Kingâ€™ features Jamaican synchronised swimmers

BeyoncÃ©â€™s latest visual album,

The project, which reimagines the story of the Disney blockbuster The Lion King, for which she voiced Nala in the 2019 remake, was a conversation piece for many across social media, who talked up its choreography, costuming and celebration of blackness.

But few noticed something even more remarkable, the inclusion of synchronised swimmers from Jamaicaâ€™s Synchro club. The renowned Aqua Lillies team posted a clip of the video and mentioned the islandâ€™s synchronised swimmers who also featured, calling them a â€œdedicated team of young competitive athletes based in Port Antonio, Jamaicaâ€.

Jamaica Synchro shared three clips of the momentous achievement, in one saying â€œThe feeling of pride continuesâ€¦proud to be #black #Jamaicaâ€ and in another, â€œUnited in spirit! Look at the beauty of this!! It is here #blackiskingâ€

Aquabatix USA also had performers in the feature-length project and shared, â€œThe Jamaican synchro team is a competitive team, developing and working really hard, giving the opportunity of synchro to many and empowering them with the benefits of this sport, progressing through competitive rankings showing the world their skill and artistry & giving them a pathway with it.â€

View this post on Instagram @beyonce showing off her incredible synchro skills. A couple of @aquabatixusa performers appear in #BlackisKing BUT we want to make this more about the brilliant @jamaica_synchro team and @blackswans_synchro that feature and how happy we are Queen Bey recognised their talent and artistry to cast them. . . Ÿ”´ Synchronised swimming (now known as artistic swimming), like most of aquatics worldwide is unfortunately still dominated by white people. For no other reason other than opportunity. If people of the BAME community are not given the same opportunity and access to learn to swim, the less POC there are having the opportunity to access grassroots competitive synchronised swimming and then the less POC we see at the Olympics and also in the entertainment and production side of what we do. Also the less POC then qualify as swimming and aquatics instructors/coaches, and as choreographers in synchro. It is so important to have POC synchro stars as role models to inspire younger generations and for them to say, that will be me one day. There is no excuse for this lack of opportunity anymore . .âš«ï¸Everyone should have the equal opportunity/access of learning to swim, enjoying the chance to try artistic swimming and to excel in it . . Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² The Jamaican synchro team are a competitive team, developing and working really hard, giving the opportunity of synchro to many and empowering them with the benefits of this sport. @blackswans_synchro is a brilliant group for synchro swimmers and choreographers of colour to showcase their talent, skill and performance . . Ÿ’ƒŸ½ We hope many more brilliant synchronised swimmers from the BAME community will be given their chance to shine in all areas of artistic swimming. Aquabatix and Aquabatix USA will endeavour to do our bit to make sure that happens ŸŒŸ Ÿ§œŸ¿â€â™€ï¸Ÿ§œŸ¿â€â™‚ï¸ŸŒŸ . . . #Repost @aquabatix1 ãƒ»ãƒ»ãƒ» #beyonce #blackisking #visualalbum #disneyplus #synchronizedswimming #synchronisedswimming #artisticswimming has #blm #blacklivesmatter #BAME #underwater #production #aquabatixA post shared by AquabatixUSA (@aquabatixusa) on Jul 24, 2020 at 5:21pm PDT