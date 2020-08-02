BeyoncÃ©â€™s â€˜Black is Kingâ€™ features Jamaican synchronised swimmers

BeyoncÃ©â€™s â€˜Black is Kingâ€™ features Jamaican synchronised swimmersSunday, August 02, 2020
|
BeyoncÃ©â€™s latest visual album,
The project, which reimagines the story of the Disney blockbuster The Lion King, for which she voiced Nala in the 2019 remake, was a conversation piece for many across social media, who talked up its choreography, costuming and celebration of blackness.
But few noticed something even more remarkable, the inclusion of synchronised swimmers from Jamaicaâ€™s Synchro club. The renowned Aqua Lillies team posted a clip of the video and mentioned the islandâ€™s synchronised swimmers who also featured, calling them a â€œdedicated team of young competitive athletes based in Port Antonio, Jamaicaâ€.
- Related story: BeyoncÃ© releases stunning visual album â€˜Black Is Kingâ€™
Jamaica Synchro shared three clips of the momentous achievement, in one saying â€œThe feeling of pride continuesâ€¦proud to be #black #Jamaicaâ€ and in another, â€œUnited in spirit! Look at the beauty of this!! It is here #blackiskingâ€
Aquabatix USA also had performers in the feature-length project and shared, â€œThe Jamaican synchro team is a competitive team, developing and working really hard, giving the opportunity of synchro to many and empowering them with the benefits of this sport, progressing through competitive rankings showing the world their skill and artistry & giving them a pathway with it.â€
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy