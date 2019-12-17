Beyonce’s Lemonade named best album of the decade

Of all the albums that were released in this decade, Beyonce’s 2016 Lemonade was the sweetest of them all.

The Associated Press released its top 15 albums, and Lemonade bested albums by Adelle, Rihanna, Nas, Sam Smith, Katy Perry and Kendrick Lamar for the number one spot.

According to the international news agency’s music editor Mesfin Fekadu, Beyonce has been riding the wave of success for much of the earlier part of the decade. She had numerous Grammy Awards, the launch of her own Parkwood Entertainment company and 2011’s ‘4’ album.

But Fekadu said Lemonade topped all those other achievements. He said she bared her soul, tackled relationship woes, motherhood and celebrated black pride.

1. Lemonade by Beyoncé’

2. ANTI by Rihanna

3. Beyoncé’ by Beyoncé’

4. 21 by Adele

5. good kid, m.A.A.d city by Kendrick Lamar

6. Days Are Gone by HAIM

7. Ctrl by SZA

8. The ArchAndroid by Janelle Monáe

9. Teenage Dream by Katy Perry

10. 24K Magic by Bruno Mars.

11. A Seat at the Table by Solange

12. In the Lonely Hour by Sam Smith

13. Life Is Good by Nas

14. 1989 by Taylor Swift

15. Golden Hour by Kacey Musgraves