Beyoncé’s publicist Yvette Noel-Schure joins TEMPO Networks as executive producer

Grenadian-born music publicist Dr Yvette Noel-Schure has added a new role to her illustrious resume, further anchoring her Caribbean roots.

The Executive Vice President of the award-winning Schure Media Group, who counts Chloe x Halle, Buju Banton and Beyoncé as clients, has joined New Jersey-based TEMPO Networks as the executive producer of “Caribbean Dream”—a series which seeks to highlight and expand a collective mission to tell compelling stories of Caribbean immigrants living their dream. This development comes on the heels of the public relations executive having been featured in the first episode of the widely-received programme.

Noel-Schure—who is also the Head of Media at Parkwood Entertainment, which is an American management and entertainment company founded by Beyoncé in 2008—is thrilled to be joining the first and only pan-Caribbean media and entertainment company producing and offering culturally-relevant content to its listenership. In a release, she explains that she has always admired the craft and passion of Fredrick A Morton Jr, founder, chairman and CEO of TEMPO Networks. “I have admired his craft and his passion in telling Caribbean stories that resonate globally,” says Noel-Schure, who is known by Beyoncé fans as the ‘Bey Keeper’. “I am excited to contribute in the smallest way to a vision that is strong and a lens that TEMPO uniquely magnifies.”

Morton Jr called Noel-Schure joining the Tempo family an honour and a dream realized. “Yvette brought her joy and her honesty to the series and I knew she would be the right person to help us expand our mission,” he explained.

Noel-Schure continues her international dominance on the public relations circuit since her start with Columbia Records and Sony Music in 1993, which saw her work with the likes of Mariah Carey, Jessica Simpson and Wyclef Jean. In addition to her current celebrity roster which includes Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams and Tina Knowles Lawson, she continues her academic responsibilities as a lecturer at the Berkley School of Music in Spain and a Tourism Ambassador for the Grenada Tourism Authority. Late last year, she was the guest speaker at WeLead Caribbean Empowered Leadership Conference in Georgetown, Guyana.

Earlier this week, Yvette Noel-Schure was spotted in Kingston, Jamaica with her client, reggae legend Buju Banton, who is rumoured to be currently working on new music with famed record producer, Pharrell Williams.