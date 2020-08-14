‘Beyond learning’! Vybz Kartel against dancehall artistes doing dubs for politicians

Many are enjoying the election season in Jamaica more than we thought possible, mainly due to the dancehall dubs released since the announcement of September 3 general elections on Tuesday.

The dubs, recorded by popular dancehall artistes like Shenseea, Stylo G, and Tee-Jay, have people from both sides of the political divide dancing and singing along. Many have even expressed their gratitude to the politicians for giving dancehall artistes a chance to â€˜eat a foodâ€™ in a time when activities in the entertainment industry have been suspended.

But incarcerated dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel is not feeling all of this excitement. His Instagram account expressed his displeasure with how chummy some artistes have gotten with politicians.

â€œDancehall burn politics now artistes doing dubs fi dem.smfh.. me stop do conscious song bout yaâ€¦a bay gun lyrics! cause uno beyond learning tpc,â€ he wrote.

While many were quick to support his view, there were those who felt that the incarcerated dancehall star was simply bitter for being left out, and is seeking relevance.

â€œA true nobody nuh ask him,â€ one person wrote.

â€œNo one asked for your opinion Ÿ™„money ah fi mek,â€ another person said.

â€œSo it looks like nobody is getting a Kartel dub,â€ another person commented.