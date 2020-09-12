Big drip: Football star Leon Bailey rocks diamond-loaded set

All eyes were on the neck of Jamaica-born football star Leon Bailey recently when he rocked the diamond-loaded â€˜eight, seven, six LB9â€™ set.

The set was done by MJJ Exclusive, a company that makes custom jewellery for some of the biggest sports stars and celebrities around the world.

The LB9 set for Leon was loaded with 140 carats of diamond. The set includes three neckpieces and a watch.

View this post on Instagram •¯–—––•â€¦ Ÿ§Š Delivering the one of one unique eight,seven,six LB9 set, loaded with 140 ct of diamonds to our friend @leonbailey â€¦A post shared by Œ‰‰ „—‚‹”’ˆ•„ (@mjjexclusive) on Aug 15, 2020 at 7:55am PDT

â€œI just love them. The outcome of it is just awesome. The detailing, I love it very much. It just looks like a set you wouldnâ€™t see a lot of people wearing. This is just mad,â€ Leon said after the pieces were delivered to him.

Leon sported the luxury pieces at his surprise birthday event in August.