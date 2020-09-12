Big drip: Football star Leon Bailey rocks diamond-loaded set

Big drip: Football star Leon Bailey rocks diamond-loaded setSaturday, September 12, 2020
|
All eyes were on the neck of Jamaica-born football star Leon Bailey recently when he rocked the diamond-loaded â€˜eight, seven, six LB9â€™ set.
The set was done by MJJ Exclusive, a company that makes custom jewellery for some of the biggest sports stars and celebrities around the world.
The LB9 set for Leon was loaded with 140 carats of diamond. The set includes three neckpieces and a watch.
â€œI just love them. The outcome of it is just awesome. The detailing, I love it very much. It just looks like a set you wouldnâ€™t see a lot of people wearing. This is just mad,â€ Leon said after the pieces were delivered to him.
Leon sported the luxury pieces at his surprise birthday event in August.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy