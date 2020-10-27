Beenie Man, Bounty Killer, Shenseea, Koffee and Skip Marley slated for BET Hop Awards!Tuesday, October 27, 2020
The reggae and dancehall dominance seen in 2020 continues with news that Beenie Man, Koffee, Shenseea, Bounty Killer and Skip Marley will be among the scheduled performers and special guests at the BET Hip Hop Awards this evening.
The announcement was made by BET on its social media platforms last evening and early today.
A single tweet started the series of declarations of the genresâ€™ upcoming presence at the highly regarded event.
â€œYu no seh Jamaica ah run tings! Thanks to Dancehall/Soundclash culture, Hip Hop gained its competitive roots!â€ the awardâ€™s Twitter page proclaimed.
It later went on to share that dancehallâ€™s princess Shenseea would be â€œbringing the vivesâ€ to the show slated to start at 8:00 PM on the network.
If that news wasnâ€™t big enough for dancehall aficionados, BET announced about an hour later that the â€˜War Lordâ€™ Bounty Killer would perform a set at the show.
That was followed shortly afterwards with news that rising star Skip Marley, of the legendary Marley clan, will also make an appearance onstage of the show that honours hip hopâ€™s best and brightest.
And if fans thought that the news ended there, BET added this morning that â€˜King of the dancehallâ€™ Beenie Man and â€˜Grammy kidâ€™ Koffee will also be part of its telecast, that will also feature renowened disc jock ZJ Liquid.
