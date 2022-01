Big moves! Dancer Chinny Unique is a Savage X Fenty brand ambassador

Dancehall

artiste Shenseea isn’t the only Jamaican representing Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty,

as dancer Chinny Unique is also a brand ambassador.

The entertainer has been posting pictures of herself wearing Savage X Fenty lingerie since early September. She has been showing off her curves in photos that have been accompanied by ‘cheeky’ captions.

“It’s the lingerie for me ! @savagexfenty hugs Ÿ¤— your curves #savagexambassador. Swipe up in my story and get this same piece,†she said in a September 13 Instagram post.

And many people are proud of the dancer, who was recently featured in Konshens’ raunchy Backaz music video.

“Congratulations girl. This is huge,†one of her followers said.

“SO PROUD OF YOU Ÿ˜Ÿ”¥â€¦Hot and Sexy and all that,†another added.

“Nice… get the money ya me gyal,†one person said.

View this post on Instagram lady in the streets but a freak in the sheets ! Wearing my @savagexfenty currently waiting #Savagexambassador Swipe up in my story and use my link #brandambassador #chinnyunique #adA post shared by chin #whinedropndip queen (@chinny_unique) on Sep 9, 2020 at 7:46pm PDT

It seems Chinny Unique inked the deal with Savage X Fenty around the same time that Shenseea did. The dancehall artiste announced her association with the brand on September 20.

“Tun yuh on cause me body hot like drought Ÿ¥µ #ShenYeng is now an ambassador for @savagexfenty Ÿ¥³ #SavageXAmbassador,†Shenseea wrote in an Instagram post that was accompanied by her posing seductively in a blue lingerie.