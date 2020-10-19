Big moves! Dancer Chinny Unique is a Savage X Fenty brand ambassador

Big moves! Dancer Chinny Unique is a Savage X Fenty brand ambassadorMonday, October 19, 2020
Dancehall
artiste Shenseea isnâ€™t the only Jamaican representing Rihannaâ€™s Savage X Fenty,
as dancer Chinny Unique is also a brand ambassador.
The entertainer has been posting pictures of herself wearing Savage X Fenty lingerie since early September. She has been showing off her curves in photos that have been accompanied by â€˜cheekyâ€™ captions.
â€œItâ€™s the lingerie for me ! @savagexfenty hugs Ÿ¤— your curves #savagexambassador. Swipe up in my story and get this same piece,â€ she said in a September 13 Instagram post.
And many people are proud of the dancer, who was recently featured in Konshensâ€™ raunchy Backaz music video.
â€œCongratulations girl. This is huge,â€ one of her followers said.
â€œSO PROUD OF YOU Ÿ˜Ÿ”¥â€¦Hot and Sexy and all that,â€ another added.
â€œNiceâ€¦ get the money ya me gyal,â€ one person said.
It seems Chinny Unique inked the deal with Savage X Fenty around the same time that Shenseea did. The dancehall artiste announced her association with the brand on September 20.
â€œTun yuh on cause me body hot like drought Ÿ¥µ #ShenYeng is now an ambassador for @savagexfenty Ÿ¥³ #SavageXAmbassador,â€ Shenseea wrote in an Instagram post that was accompanied by her posing seductively in a blue lingerie.
