Big moves! Skillibeng signs to Sony/ATV Music Publishing UK

Described as one of the hottest dancehall acts to emerge from Jamaica in recent years, dancehall artiste Skillibeng continues to make big moves. The 23-year-old St Thomas native has signed a worldwide publishing agreement with

“Skillibeng has established himself as one of Jamaica’s fastest rising stars. He is an incredible artist whose unique flows, delivery and wordplay have enabled him to become the leader of the next generation of dancehall. We are delighted to welcome him to Sony/ATV, and we look forward to elevating his career on a global scale.” Sony/ATV UK A&R Analytics Executive Scott Gordon and A&R Manager Daniel Seal said.

Skillibeng expressed his delight with the contract.

“It’s a great feeling to know I’m signed by one of the biggest names in the publishing industry – I appreciate being a part of the team and I’m excited to be working with them,” he said.

Skillibeng broke on the scene in 2019 with his hit single, Brik Pan Brik. The song received international acclaim and has since amassed over 7 million YouTube. Following the success of his breakout single, Skillibeng’s career has continued to rise with popular songs such Crocodile Teeth, Shake (Remix)” featuring Jada Kingdom, and Mr. Universe.

Recently, Skillibeng has been working on exciting new projects with prominent talent and collaborated with Popcaan for his latest release on Drake’s October’s Very Own (OVO) label.

Skillibeng’s next mixtape Prodigy 2 is scheduled to be released on December 23rd of this year on all platforms.