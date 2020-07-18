Big Sean pays tribute to ex-fiancée Naya Rivera

Rapper Big Sean has broken his silence on the death of former fiancée Naya Rivera whose recent passing was ruled an accidental drowning.

The Blessings artiste posted a tribute to his Instagram page yesterday, July 17, saying he’s still in shock and grieving her passing.

“Rest In Peace Naya, God Bless your Soul! Thank you for blessing us all with your talent and presence. you are a hero! Not just because of how you saved your son, also because of the barriers you knocked down for so many people to make them feel confident in themselves and to stand tall and be proud when they couldn’t achieve that on their own.

He continued, “I appreciate and cherish everything that ever happened between us for making me wiser and a better person. I’m still grieving and in shock, I can’t believe this is real. I’m praying for you and your family and I know your watching over them and protecting them. Rest In Peace Naya”

Big Sean and the Glee actress started dating in 2013 and got engaged shortly after. They would separate the following year after the relationship soured.

Rivera’s body was recovered from Lake Piru in California on July 13 after her four-year-old was found by himself on their rented boat four days earlier.