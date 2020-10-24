Big things popping! Jamaican dancer Kimiko Versatile featured in Netflix series

Jamaican

dancer Kimiko Versatile has hit the big stage!

She is one of a few dancers who have been featured in a five-part Netflix docuseries called Move. It premiered on the platform on Friday.

And Kimiko is proud that she was able to represent Jamaica.

“I am super excited and so grateful to be featured in this documentary. It means a lot to me to show the world what I am capable of doing and the work that I have been doing in a male-dominated space,” she said in a recent FAME FM interview.

According to Netflix, Move highlights various dancers around the world.

“Discover the brilliant dancers and choreographers who are shaping the art of movement around the world in this documentary series,” the description said.

In addition to Kimiko, there are four other dance acts. The first episode features American-based Memphis jookin star Charles ‘Lil Buck’ Riley and Jon Boogz, who are founders of MAI (Movement Art Is). The series also features Gaga creator Ohad Naharin, of Israel; avant-garde flamenco star Israel Galván, of Spain; and kathak-meets-contemporary force Akram Khan, a British-based dancemaker of Bangladeshi descent.