Big things popping! Jamaican dancer Kimiko Versatile featured in Netflix series

Big things popping! Jamaican dancer Kimiko Versatile featured in Netflix seriesSaturday, October 24, 2020
|
Jamaican
dancer Kimiko Versatile has hit the big stage!
She is one of a few dancers who have been featured in a five-part Netflix docuseries called Move. It premiered on the platform on Friday.
And Kimiko is proud that she was able to represent Jamaica.
“I am super excited and so grateful to be featured in this documentary. It means a lot to me to show the world what I am capable of doing and the work that I have been doing in a male-dominated space,” she said in a recent FAME FM interview.
According to Netflix, Move highlights various dancers around the world.
“Discover the brilliant dancers and choreographers who are shaping the art of movement around the world in this documentary series,” the description said.
In addition to Kimiko, there are four other dance acts. The first episode features American-based Memphis jookin star Charles ‘Lil Buck’ Riley and Jon Boogz, who are founders of MAI (Movement Art Is). The series also features Gaga creator Ohad Naharin, of Israel; avant-garde flamenco star Israel Galván, of Spain; and kathak-meets-contemporary force Akram Khan, a British-based dancemaker of Bangladeshi descent.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy