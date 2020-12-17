‘Big tings a gwaan’: Davina Bennett hangs out with Latin star Maluma in Colombia

Jamaican beauty queen and model Davina Bennett has gotten her fan base a bit anxious after she shared pictures and videos of her hanging out with Latin star Maluma.

Bennett is seemingly in Medellin, Colombia, doing a photoshoot, which is also the home of the top-selling singer. She uploaded a video of their interaction in which Maluma had her talking a little bit of Spanish.

However, what has gotten everyone thinking is a comment she made. “Thank you for all the love! I appreciate it! Truly! #staytuned it’s bigger than you think,” she said.

This comment has persons wondering what is the latest development in the life of the model who was the Miss Universe 2nd Runner-up in 2017.

Maluma is no stranger to Jamaica, as he recently visited the island where he was seen hanging out with dancehall artiste Charly Black. Black and Maluma collaborated on the remix of the global hit Gyal Yuh A Party Animal.