Bill Cosby allowed to appeal sexual assault conviction

Bill Cosby allowed to appeal sexual assault convictionTuesday, June 23, 2020
|
Bill Cosby will be allowed to appeal his
sexual assault conviction from 2018, ruled the Pennsylvania Supreme Court
today, June 23.
The court agreed that it will review two issues of Cosby’s case that his lawyers challenged.
The once celebrated actor was convicted in 2018 for drugging and assaulting a woman at his home in 2004, and is serving a three to 10 year sentence at a Philadelphia prison.
- Related story: No COVID-19 release for sex offender Bill Cosby
The court said it will consider arguments by Cosby’s lawyers that five women who testified about their allegations against him at his trial should not have been permitted to do so.
It will also look into Cosby’s assertion that he had an agreement with a former prosecutor to not charge him in a decade ago.
The comedian was arrested and charged with aggravated indecent assault in December 2015. His first trial in June 2017 ending in a mistrial when jurors remained deadlocked after deliberating for six days.
An April 2018 retrial saw the 82-year-old settling with Andrea Costand, the accused from the 2004 incident for US$3.38 million. At the same trial, five woman were allowed to testify that Cosby assaulted them.
He was later found guilty of penetration with lack of consent, penetration while unconscious and penetration after administering an intoxicant.
