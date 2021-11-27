Billboard names Chaka Demus and Pliers’ ‘Murder She Wrote’ on their “50 Best Song Interpolations” list

Chaka Demus and Pliers’ 1992 hit

According to a 2018 article from Rolling Stone Magazine, interpolation is a sort of ‘borrowing’ in music in which an artiste “employs a snippet of an already-recorded song in the creation of something new.”

Recently Billboard, in commemorating what it described as “the art of the interpolation at its most successful”, listed in no specific order, its 50 picks for the best examples of the form from the 21st century, which it said “crossed genres and generations to revive old classics and make new ones”.

Lines from the opening verse of the dancehall duo’s internationally renowned hit single, as well as the hook “murder she wrote”, were interpolated in the 2014 song which featured Chris Brown and Jhene Aiko.

Billboard in their article noted that “the entire “Post to Be” pre-chorus swipes the melody and rhythm from the classic “Murder She Wrote” “I know this little girl, her name is Maxine…” section. It also shared that “Chris Brown’s guest verse takes it one step further, tracing back the roots of the Omarion-fronted West Coast anthem to the Caribbean by name-dropping Chaka Demus and Pliers’ redefining dancehall smash: “Murder she wrote/You wanna know how I know what I know?”

Post To Be peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified 3X Platinum in the US. The song appeared on Omarion’s fourth studio album, Sex Playlist. To date, it has racked up close to 800 million views on YouTube.

Murder She Wrote has been sampled many times and according to Billboard, Omarion and company’s hit “is just one chapter of the history that followed ‘Murder She Wrote,’ which introduced a new style of dancehall.”