Billie Eilish to perform new James Bond theme song

The hype is building for American pop

sensation Billie Eilish, as the singer announced on Tuesday (Jan 14) that she

has written and will perform the theme song for the 25th installation of James

Bond.

The news was confirmed on Twitter by both Eilish and the franchise.

“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock,” the James Bond page, sharing Eilish’s statement, tweeted.

No Time To Die, the latest in the blockbuster series, shot in parts in Jamaica, sees the titular British spy globe-trotting after being recruited to rescue a kidnapped scientist.

The title song will be performed by Billie Eilish. Billie has written the song with her brother Finneas and is the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song.

Bond himself gets hot on the trail of a mysterious villain, who’s armed with dangerous new technology.

The 18-year-old Bad Guy singer becomes the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song.

The yet-to-be-named theme song was co-written by Eilish and her brother Finneas.