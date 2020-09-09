B**itch better have my money! Jada Kingdom not doing any collabs for free

Y’all better know this, dancehall artiste, Jada Kingdom is a businesswoman and she’s not doing collaborations for free.

We don’t who Jada is ‘dropping words’ for, but the WiN artiste made it very clear in a tweet.

“Some of these niggas in music are soo f**kin CAP! lol,” she tweeted.

“Don’t link me for no f**kin verse if you ain’t got my f**kin money UP FRONT! tf yu thought this was? a work mi a work! get tf outta my face with the f**kery. caz i WILL disrespect you. COPY!? ok good,” continued.

Her rant was followed by a screenshot of a tweet by online brand strategist, Terri Karelle Reid, where she encouraged creatives to value their talent.

“We not doing anything for free! People come around wanting to tap into your talent, brand equity, craft, and gift and want to gift you with AIR! They wouldn’t be approaching if they didn’t see the value,” the tweet read.

Jada Kingdom has been pretty consistent with her music lately, dropping hits after hits. She recently did collabs with dancehall heavyweight, Popcaan for his Fixtape album, and newcomer, Skillibeng. Both songs spent weeks in the top five trending on YouTube.

She is also set to release a collab with her boyfriend, Verse Simmonds soon.