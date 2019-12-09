‘Black girl magic’: Spice bigs up Miss South Africa on Miss Universe win

Dancehall

artiste Spice has congratulated Miss South Africa on her crowning as Miss

Universe on Sunday (Dec 8).

She also took a jab at the bleaching culture during the process.

â€œDo I even need a caption. Miss Universe 2019 goes toâ€¦â€¦ Miss South Africa, #zozibinitunzi!!!!!! Congratulations. Black and beautiful so mi nah bleach, mi no pree and mi no chat and mi no eye gal,â€ she posted on Instagram.

The post racked up over 155,000 views and a number of comments.

Jay-du97one commented, â€œShe really and truly deserves it. Black power.â€

â€œBlack Girl Magic cannot done!!! A wha dem feel like?!!!â€ Evaevanscomedy commented.