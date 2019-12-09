‘Black girl magic’: Spice bigs up Miss South Africa on Miss Universe win

‘Black girl magic’: Spice bigs up Miss South Africa on Miss Universe winMonday, December 09, 2019
|
Dancehall
artiste Spice has congratulated Miss South Africa on her crowning as Miss
Universe on Sunday (Dec 8).
She also took a jab at the bleaching culture during the process.
â€œDo I even need a caption. Miss Universe 2019 goes toâ€¦â€¦ Miss South Africa, #zozibinitunzi!!!!!! Congratulations. Black and beautiful so mi nah bleach, mi no pree and mi no chat and mi no eye gal,â€ she posted on Instagram.
The post racked up over 155,000 views and a number of comments.
Jay-du97one commented, â€œShe really and truly deserves it. Black power.â€
â€œBlack Girl Magic cannot done!!! A wha dem feel like?!!!â€ Evaevanscomedy commented.
