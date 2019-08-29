Black Panther 2 set for May 2022 release

You’ve watched Black Panther for the 20th time – no judgement here. You got your fix again in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

So, you’re ready for the sequel. Well, that’s going to be another three years, with Black Panther director Ryan Coogler announcing that it will be released May 2022.

Building on the 2018 original’s success – which amassed a whopping $1.3 billion worldwide and three Academy Awards (after seven nominations) -the showrunners are taking their time to craft the perfect sequel currently titled Black Panther 2

While we quietly chant “Wakanda Forever”, here’s a list of some of the things we’d like to see in BP2:

The “World Breaker’ Hulk chilling in Wakanda – he’s been through so much.

An appearance from Storm – let’s build on that woman power energy with this fierce character.

An update on the other realms and how they impact Wakanda – now that we’ve seen them in Endgame, the need to know more is at an all-time high.

What’s going on with T’Challa and Nakia? – after the turmoil Wakanda experienced, has it put things in perspective and the two found a way to make their relationship work?

More Wakanda tech! – it was such a tease to see the impressive tech available in Wakanda. Can we see more, please?

Kendrick for the soundtrack – let’s not have a Power situation. Consistency is key, so let’s have Kendrick do his magic for BP2 – the first soundtrack was a banger!

What are you looking forward to in Black Panther 2?