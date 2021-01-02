Black Queen labels Spice as ‘ungrateful’Saturday, January 02, 2021
|
Another day, and another artiste from Spice’s past with a tale that seeks to destroy her reputation. This time it’s Black Queen, who sat on a recent Facebook video proclaiming to her viewers just how ungrateful the current Queen of the Dancehall is.
According to Black Queen, who is also promoting her debut EP Black and Proud , Spice has not shown her appreciation to incarcerated dancehall artiste, Ninja Man who she claims played an integral role in Spice’s career.
“Ninja bring yu career girl, Ninja bring yu career. Hm tek yu pon some stage, mi nah say him no take me on show, Ninja carry me go GT and other shows, but him go all out for you. Ninjaman de a jail, and yu never look fi him yet. Me look for Ninja, Stacious look fI Ninja, Angel reach out to Ninjaman, One thing with angel, she like her little dress up, but Angel have a good heart, she no ungrateful and yu never, not even a happy birthday shout out to Ninja,” she ranted.
She claims Spice’s loyalty to incarcerated dancehall artiste, Vybz Kartel is only because he’s still in the limelight.
“Everything you say is Kartel Kartel, yes Kartel bring you to a dimension (in your career). If Kartel never have him hype, would you remember him? Just like how yu nuh memba Ninjaman. Don’t forget where yu coming from, just check yourself. Sometime yu have to check yourself and look into yourself,” she warned.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy